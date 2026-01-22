Melbourne [Australia], January 22 (ANI): Jannik Sinner is cruising towards a potential third consecutive Australian Open title as he dominated James Duckworth 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 with clinical efficiency.

The Italian world number two was virtually flawless, dropping just four games and facing minimal resistance from the Australian wildcard. Sinner faced little trouble on serve, erasing all three break points he encountered, as per the ATP Tour website.

"Every match is very difficult, so I'm very happy to be in the next round," Sinner said in his on-court interview. "I was returning very well today, and my serve was also good, so I'm very happy about my performance. I want to thank you guys [the crowd]. I know I'm not Australian, but you have been very fair to me, so thank you for the support."

Sinner is set to face American Eliot Spizzirri in the third round of the Australian Open, while a showdown with rival and World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz could only come in the final. The Italian couldn't help but crack a joke about drop shots, playfully referencing his rival.

"I think we all know who has the best drop shots. Carlos, of course," Sinner said of Alcaraz, with whom he has split the past eight major titles.

The No. 2 in the PIF ATP Rankings, Sinner is aiming to become just the second man in the Open Era, alongside Novak Djokovic, to lift three consecutive Australian Open trophies. (ANI)

