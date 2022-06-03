Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 3 (ANI): Spanish midfielder Javi Hernandez has left Odisha FC after playing a season for the Kalinga Warriors in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22.

The playmaker featured in 19 matches, having scored six goals and providing assists on five other occasions.

Hernandez was roped in by the erstwhile ATK FC ahead of the ISL 2019-20. Having marked his arrival with a bang, he led the club to their third-ever championship win. The Spaniard represented newly formed ATK Mohun Bagan the following term, guiding the Mariners to the final of the tournament.

After two sensational seasons in the Indian domestic circuit, the midfielder was roped in by Odisha FC for ISL 2021-22. He was by far their best player last season but unfortunately failed to inspire his new employers to a top-four finish.

With the departure of Hernandez, Odisha FC have to reinforce their midfield ahead of the new season, which begins in a few months. The club needs someone of Hernandez's stature who can lead their relatively inexperienced troop in the playmaking zone. (ANI)

