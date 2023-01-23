Mumbai, Jan 23 (PTI) India's Jehan Daruvala will race for reigning champions MP Motorsport in his fourth season in the FIA Formula 2 Championship.

The 24-year-old will drive alongside Norwegian Dennis Hauger, his Prema Racing teammate from last year.

Also Read | Big Blow to Mohammed Shami, Court Directs Cricketer to Pay Estranged Wife Hasin Jahan Rs 50 Thousand Financial Compensation Every Month.

Having finished seventh in the past two seasons and 12th in his debut year, Jehan has produced some impressive performances along the way but has not done enough to graduate to Formula 1.

He has also been dropped from the Red Bull Junior Driver program after three seasons.

Also Read | Graham Reid, Indian Men’s Hockey Team Coach, Cites Poor Penalty Corner Conversion As A Reason of Elimination From Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023.

Jehan will combine his F2 campaign with his Formula E role with Indian manufacturer Mahindra Racing, who announced him as their reserve driver in November.

Jehan, a four-time Formula 2 winner, got his first taste of MP Motorsport machinery in the post-season test in Abu Dhabi in November last year.

He was immediately on the pace, setting the second-quickest time on the second day of the three-day test, and also gelled well with the team's mechanics and engineers.

"I'm extremely excited to be racing for MP Motorsport. The team has progressed tremendously and impressed the entire F2 field with their performances last year.

"They showed consistent front-running pace, wrapped up both the drivers' and team titles and go into the 2023 season as the team to beat. I am confident Dennis and I can build on that success and lead the team to more race wins, podiums and, hopefully, championship glory in 2023," said the Mumbai-born driver.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, MP Motorsport became only the second team in Formula 2 history to achieve a double title in 2022. The outfit chalked up five races wins with championship winner Felipe Drugovich and also scored seven further podiums.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)