Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 3 (ANI): Chennaiyin FC have announced that defender Jerry Lalrinzuala has parted ways with the two-time champions after six seasons with the club through a post on social media handles on Friday.

Signed from the AIFF Elite Academy, the full-back joined the club back in 2016 and made headway in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2016 season, becoming the youngest player to score for Chennaiyin FC in the ISL, making 13 appearances and racking up a goal and two assists in his debut season.

His top-notch performances throughout the 2016 season earned him the accolade of the Emerging Player of the season.

The consistency in the maturity of Jerry's game at a tender age saw him shoot up the ranks. The following season, he made 56 tackles, 42 clearances, 23 interceptions, and 20 blocks along with two assists across 20 matches, proving to be a vital cog in their title-winning campaign under manager John Gregory.

The 23-year-old continued his impressive performances season by season and his numbers kept on improving, earning him a vital tag in the team.

In the latest Hero ISL 2021-22 season, Jerry put up yet another fantastic show, managing 68 tackles, 31 blocks, 24 clearances, and 15 interceptions across 18 matches.

A promising player living up to his name, the defender might not be the Marina Machans' torchbearer but is one of the hardest workers amongst the team besides holding an irreplaceable position in the hearts of the Chennaiyin FC supporters, a release said.

Midfielder Germanpreet Singh, who represented the club for five seasons, also departed. The playmaker featured in 62 matches for the Marina Machans, having scored once and assisted thrice. He was also a part of their Hero ISL winning squad in 2017-18. (ANI)

