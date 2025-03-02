New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): Former cricketer and T20 World Cup winner Joginder Sharma, who bowled the last over against Pakistan in the final of the inaugural 2007 edition, was visibly pleased to take part in 'FIT India Sundays on Cycle,' which began here at the iconic Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, traversing through India Gate 'C' Hexagon, Kartavya Path, Vijay Chowk and back, as per a release by SAI Media.

Joginder, a Deputy Superintendent of Police in the Haryana Government post early retirement from cricket, led a group of around 1000 cyclists in the National Capital, with a major chunk being from various Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) - including Department of Personnel & Training, Ministry of Railways, Employee Provident Fund Organisation, Engineering India Ltd., Petroleum Sports Promotion Board, Delhi Government, Mineral Exploration and Consultancy Limited (MECL), Central Council for Research, Ministry of Ayush, Grih Kalyan Kendra, Department of Revenue and Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, among others.

"It was a great experience. This is a great initiative by the Government of India for spreading the message across the subcontinent to motivate citizens to stay fit. Today's 'Sundays on Cycle' was just a small example of that. We rode a bicycle for 6-7 kilometres starting from the National Stadium. Around 1000 individuals including children, men and women and even senior citizens took part in it. I want to thank our Honourable Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and the Sports Authority of India for spreading the message of fitness and an active lifestyle. I also want to thank our Honourable Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for this wonderful initiative. One should eat a healthy diet. You should not eat anything that gives you problems," Joginder Sharma told SAI Media.

Joginder was joined by Asian Games medallists Ramit Tandon and Anahat Singh and well-known squash coach Gregory Gaultier in the campaign against #FightObesity and #PollutionKaSolution. The squash duo also expressed their pleasure in being part of this cycling movement.

"It was really nice getting to be with so many people, just seeing everyone really enjoying the event. I have lived my whole life in Delhi and getting to see the India Gate so close was an amazing experience... Squash inside the court is one aspect, there is so much outside of it like nutrition, fitness. I think all of this is just as important as knowing the sport. Fitness plays a big part in maintaining good health. Your well-being is also one of the main things," Ananhat Singh told SAI Media.

Speaking about his experience, Ramit Tandon said: "When I generally play squash, it is pretty intense, so this was for the first time I was doing something much fun today when I participated in Sundays on Cycle. The Fit India movement is very encouraging for all athletes and it is important for Indian citizens as well that they stay in a healthy society. To see a plethora of people wake up early and be present for an activity like this gives me a lot of satisfaction."

In Porbandar, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya led 650 cyclists, including officers from 15 State and Central Government offices, to ride a bicycle as a healthy activity to promote #PollutionKaSolution.

In his address, the Union Sports Minister suggested everyone adopt cycling and pay attention to their health to advance the country. He urged Indian citizens to participate in the Fit India campaign for better health, saying, "For a strong nation, one needs to invest in health."

The event was attended by the Porbandar Collectorate, the Gujarat Police, the Sports Authority of Gujarat, the Fisheries Commissioner of Gujarat, the Indian Navy, the Indian Postal Department, the Indian Customs Department, the Indian Coast Guard, the Central Industrial Security Force and Public Sector Banks.

Further, Rear Admiral of the Indian Navy Satish Vasudev, District Magistrate SD Dhanani and MLA Arjun Modhwadia were also present with their team. (ANI)

