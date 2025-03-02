Newcastle United have been hit by a loss of form in recent weeks with the Magpies losing three out of their last five matches. They host Brighton in the FA Cup fifth round tie at home to progress through. They already have a game against Liverpool in the finals of the Carabao Cup and they will be keen to continue their good run in domestic competitions. Opponents Brighton defeated Chelsea in the last round, and they are no pushovers. They have already beaten Newcastle United away from home once in the league and will be confident of a repeat here. Newcastle United versus Brighton will be televised on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 7:15 PM IST. FA Cup 2024–25: AFC Bournemouth Secure 5–4 Penalty Shootout Win vs Wolves To Reach Quarterfinals.

Jamaal Lascelles will miss out for Newcastle United due to a knee injury. Fabian Schar and Steve Botman form the central defensive partnership. In-form striker Alexander Isak should lead the attack with Anthony Gordon and Jacob Murphy on the wings. Sandro Tonali will manage control of the midfield with the support of Sean Longstaff and Bruno Guimaraes.

Jason Steele, James Milner, Igor Julio, Lewis Dunk, and Joel Veltman are unavailable for selection due to fitness issues. Joao Pedro should lead the attack with Kaoru Mitoma and Joao Pedro as the wingers. Yashin Ayari and Carlos Baleba form the double pivot in central midfield. Kevin De Bruyne Scores As Manchester City Gets Past Plymouth Argyle 3–1 To Reach FA Cup 2024–25 Quarterfinals.

When is Newcastle United vs Brighton, FA Cup 2024-25 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Newcastle United take on Brighton in the fifth round of FA Cup 2024-25 on Sunday, March 2. The Newcastle United vs Brighton match will be played at the St James' Park and it starts at 7:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Newcastle United vs Brighton FA Cup 2024-25 Football Match?

Sony Sports Networks has broadcasting rights to the Emirates FA Cup 2024-25 in India. Fans can watch the Newcastle United vs Brighton FA Cup 2024-25 fifth round match on Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channels. For Newcastle United vs Brighton viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Newcastle United vs Brighton FA Cup 2024-25 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for the Sony Network, will provide FA Cup 2024-25 live streaming in India. Fans can watch the Newcastle United vs Brighton live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website, but after paying a subscription fee. Expect a quality game of football with Newcastle United claiming a 1-0 win here.

