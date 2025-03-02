Mumbai, March 2: As Virat Kohli prepares to step onto the field for his 300th ODI, the Indian cricket fraternity has showered him with praise and good wishes. Kohli will achieve this remarkable milestone when India faces New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy match on Sunday in Dubai. Several Team India members took a moment to acknowledge Kohli's immense contribution to Indian cricket and wished him continued success. Fast bowler Mohammed Shami lauded Kohli's dedication and fitness, hoping that he continues his stellar performances for years to come. Virat Kohli Completes 300 ODIs for India, Becomes Seventh Indian Player To Reach Landmark During IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Shami said in a video posted by BCCI on their official website, "Playing 300 ODIs is a huge achievement. Whatever you have done for the country has been incredible. I wish that you maintain your fitness and keep delivering match-winning performances. The way we have enjoyed playing cricket with you, I hope that continues. All the best!"

Triple Treat

𝙏𝙧𝙞𝙥𝙡𝙚 𝙏𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙩 ✨ Wishes pour in for Virat Kohli from #TeamIndia members as he gets set to play his 3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣th ODI Match 👏👏#NZvIND | #ChampionsTrophy | @imVkohli — BCCI (@BCCI) March 2, 2025

Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer highlighted the impact Kohli has had on young cricketers and expressed his excitement about sharing more memorable moments on the field with him.

"You have set a benchmark for a lot of youngsters out there. I am looking forward to playing alongside you in many more games," Iyer said.

Young left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh showcased hope, wishing for a century from Kohli in his milestone game.

Singh said, "Looking forward to seeing you score a hundred in your 300th match!"

Meanwhile, wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav extended his congratulations and wished for Kohli's continued success with Team India.

"Virat Bhai, many congratulations on playing your 300th match! I hope you continue playing like this for India," he said.

Kohli's unbeaten century against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday propelled him to No. 5 in the ICC ODI rankings and made him only the third player to surpass 14,000 runs in 50-over cricket. Having already overtaken Ponting on the all-time run charts, Kohli is now just 149 runs away from second-placed Kumar Sangakkara. Virat Kohli Opens Up on His Roots Ahead of IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Clash, Says ‘Being Delhi da Munda Means Having a Stress-Free Approach’ (Watch Video).

However, he remains 4,341 runs behind Sachin Tendulkar, who still tops the list. In 299 ODIs, Virat has scored 14,085 runs at an average of 58.20 and a strike rate of 93.41, with 51 centuries and 73 fifties, boasting a best score of 193. Virat has made a habit of breaking records in his illustrious career.

The Indian stalwart is the fastest player ever to reach 8,000 runs (175 innings), 9,000 runs (194 innings), 10,000 runs (205 innings), 11,000 runs (222 innings), 12,000 runs (242 innings), 13,000 runs (287 innings) and 14,000 runs (299 innings) in ODIs.

As Kohli gears up for this landmark game, the support from his teammates reflects the immense respect he commands in the dressing room. With an illustrious career spanning over a decade, Kohli's hunger for excellence remains unshaken, and all eyes will be on him as he takes the field for his milestone match.

