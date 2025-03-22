New Delhi [India] March 21 (ANI): Jon Lewis has stepped down from his position as head coach of England Women. Following an evaluation of England's 16-0 defeat in the Women's Ashes in Australia, which came after their exit in the group stage at the T20 World Cup in October, the ECB disclosed on Friday that Lewis had departed from his role, as per a report by ESPNcricinfo.

Jon Lewis spoke about his journey with the England team. He said he enjoyed his time as England Women's head coach and worked very hard with young players to develop them.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as England Women's head coach, unfortunately I won't be able to finish this incredibly challenging but enjoyable job of developing this young team, whilst winning and growing the women's game in this country. I have worked tirelessly with this group of young players to develop their skills and understanding of modern-day white-ball cricket whilst still making good progress in 2024, winning 83% of all our games." Jon Lewis said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

He praised the crowd and said he is determined to help women's cricket move forward. He wished every player the best on their journey.

"I am proud that we have seen unprecedented bumper crowds in 2023 and 2024; I am determined to continue to help drive women's cricket forward in whatever comes next for me. I wish all the players the best and thank them for letting me be part of their journeys."

Clare Connor, the managing director of England Women and deputy chief executive officer of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), thanked Jon Lewis. He said, "I'd like to thank Jon for all he has given in his time as head coach."

Connor spoke about the recent failure of England's team in the T20 World Cup and Women's ashes and said that the ECB will shortly appoint Lewis's successor. He also said we must be ready for the summer as we have two World Cups in the next 15 months.

"While the recent ICC Women's T20 World Cup and Women's Ashes in Australia have been disappointing, there is no doubt about the talent we have available, and we will look to appoint a successor shortly. We must be ready for an exciting summer of international cricket and to challenge for two World Cups over the next 15 months, including the T20 World Cup in this country next year." Clare Connor said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo

Lewis has been leading since November 2022, during which England Women won 52 out of their 73 matches. He recently completed his third season as the coach of UP Warriorz, who ended up last in the WPL standings in the 2025 season. (ANI)

