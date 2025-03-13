England fast bowler Mark Wood gets ruled out all forms of competitive cricket for four months as he underwent surgery following ligament injury in his left knee. Wood has been managing an ongoing issue with his knee for over a year but experienced increased stiffness and discomfort during England’s ICC Champions Trophy group-stage match against Afghanistan in Lahore earlier this month, forcing him to leave the field after completing his spell. With this injury, Wood is all set to miss the India vs England Test series in June-July. England will hope they get his services at least in one or two matches towards the end. Highest Run-Getters of ICC Champions Trophy 2025: From Rachin Ravindra to Virat Kohli, Check Full List.

Mark Wood Set to Miss India vs England Test Series 2025

🚨 We can provide an update on Mark Wood’s fitness following surgery. Read more 👇 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 13, 2025

