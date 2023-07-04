Glasgow, Jul 4 (AP) Portuguese winger Jota swapped Scotland for Saudi Arabia after completing a move from Celtic to Al-Ittihad.

He has signed a three-year contract and will join up with Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante at the Saudi champion.

“Jota.. is.. officially yellow,” the club tweeted when announcing the arrival of yet another European-based player to the country's lucrative Pro League.

Earlier on Monday, Marcelo Brozovic completed a move from Inter Milan to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr.

Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard was also announced as the new manager of Al-Ettifaq.

Jota, 24, impressed at Celtic, where he scored 21 goals in 62 appearances after initially joining on loan from Benfica.

He won two Scottish league titles and a treble that included the Scottish Cup and the Scottish League Cup last season.

“Everyone at Celtic Football Club wishes Jota success in his future career,” the club said in a statement. (AP)

