New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): Kabaddi has always been more than a sport in Haryana; it is a way of life, a childhood memory, and a shared tradition passed down through generations.

Celebrating this deep connection, the Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) has flagged off its first-ever Trophy Tour, taking the symbol of the league's pride and passion to the very places where the game truly belongs.

Trophy's journey begins on January 16 in Rindhana, with the KCL trophy travelling across all the teams' cities - Panipat, Karnal, Hisar, Bhiwani, Rohtak, Gurugram, Faridabad and Sonipat - over the following days, as per a release from KCL.

At every stop, local communities will have the opportunity to see the trophy up close, as the iconic moment is shared with the people who live and breathe kabaddi every day.

The Trophy Tour is KCL's way of thanking Haryana, a state that has shaped Indian kabaddi with unmatched talent, grit, and fighting spirit. By bringing the trophy to local towns and cities, the league aims to spark conversations, inspire young athletes, and relive the joy of the sport.

Each city will host the trophy showcase at 12 PM, creating opportunities for fans to gather, celebrate, and feel personally connected to the league even before the first whistle blows.

As the trophy completes its journey across Haryana, anticipation builds for the main event. The Kabaddi Champions League will be held from January 25 to February 7 2025, in Sonipat, bringing together top talent, fierce rivalries, and the raw energy of kabaddi on the national stage.

After travelling through the homeland that shaped the sport, KCL is now ready to give it back to the fans - louder, prouder and bigger than ever.

KCL Trophy Tour Schedule:January 16, 2025 - Rindhana | 12 PMJanuary 17, 2025 - Panipat | 12 PMJanuary 18, 2025 - Karnal | 12 PMJanuary 19, 2025 - Hisar | 12 PMJanuary 20, 2025 - Bhiwani | 12 PMJanuary 21, 2025 - Rohtak | 12 PMJanuary 22, 2025 - Gurugram | 12 PMJanuary 23, 2025 - Faridabad | 12 PMJanuary 24, 2025 - Sonipat | 12 PM. (ANI)

