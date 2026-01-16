New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) has announced the match schedule for its much-awaited inaugural season, setting the stage for an action-packed celebration of Haryana's deep-rooted kabaddi legacy, according to a release.

The first edition of KCL will be hosted at the Sports University of Haryana, Rai, and will run from January 25 to February 7, 2026. Matches during the league phase will be played across three prime-time slots -- 7:00 PM, 8:00 PM, and 9:00 PM, promising fans non-stop kabaddi entertainment every evening live in the stadium and on Zee Channels, DD Sports, YupTV and Wave OTT platforms.

Also Read | David Warner Joins Steve Smith, Ben McDermott on Most Centuries in BBL History List, Achieves Feat During Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Big Bash League 2025-26 Match.

The league will kick off with a blockbuster inaugural day featuring two high-voltage encounters:

7:00 PM: Sonipat Stars vs Gurugram Gurus8:00 PM: Rohtak Royals vs Karnal Kings

Also Read | RCB Proposes INR 4.5 Crore AI Surveillance Upgrade For Crowd Management At M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The opening night is set to capture the essence of regional rivalries and set the tone for the competition ahead with multiple action-packed matches lined up, promising to keep fans at the edge of their seats throughout the 2 weeks.

Over 12 days, eight franchises -- Sonipat Stars, Gurugram Gurus, Hisar Heroes, Bhiwani Bulls, Rohtak Royals, Karnal Kings, Panipat Panthers, and Faridabad Fighters will battle it out in a tightly packed league format. Fans can look forward to marquee clashes, emerging rivalries and intense contests as teams push to book a place in the knockouts and fight for the title of the first-ever KCL winners.

Knockout Schedule:

Semi-Finals: February 6, 2026Grand Final: February 7, 2026

The inaugural season of KCL aims to blend grassroots passion with professional excellence, offering a powerful platform for kabaddi talent from across Haryana to shine. With packed schedules, prime-time action, and electric atmospheres, the Kabaddi Champions League is all set to make a memorable debut.

The full match schedule for the league phase is now available on the KCL official website as they invite fans to experience and be part of a landmark moment in Haryana kabaddi history.

KCL Haryana Season 1: Full Schedule & Match Timings-

Sunday, January 25

Match 1 - Sonipat Stars vs Gurugram Gurus, 7:00 pmMatch 2 - Rohtak Royals vs Karnal Kings, 8:00 pm

Monday, January 26

Match 3 - Hisar Heroes vs Bhiwani Bulls, 7:00 pmMatch 4 - Panipat Panthers vs Faridabad Fighters, 8:00 pm

Tuesday, January 27

Match 5 - Sonipat Stars vs Karnal Kings, 7:00 pmMatch 6 - Gurugram Gurus vs Bhiwani Bulls, 8:00 pm

Wednesday, January 28

Match 7 - Rohtak Royals vs Faridabad Fighters, 7:00 pmMatch 8 - Hisar Heroes vs Panipat Panthers, 8:00 pm

Thursday, January 29

Match 9 - Sonipat Stars vs Bhiwani Bulls, 7:00 pmMatch 10 - Karnal Kings vs Faridabad Fighters, 8:00 pm

Friday, January 30

Match 11 - Gurugram Gurus vs Panipat Panthers, 7:00 pmMatch 12 - Rohtak Royals vs Hisar Heroes, 8:00 pm

Saturday, January 31

Match 13 - Sonipat Stars vs Faridabad Fighters, 7:00 pmMatch 14 - Bhiwani Bulls vs Panipat Panthers, 8:00 pm

Sunday, February 1

Match 15 - Karnal Kings vs Hisar Heroes, 7:00 pmMatch 16 - Gurugram Gurus vs Rohtak Royals, 8:00 pm

Monday, February 2

Match 17 - Sonipat Stars vs Panipat Panthers, 7:00 pmMatch 18 - Faridabad Fighters vs Hisar Heroes, 8:00 pmMatch 19 - Bhiwani Bulls vs Rohtak Royals, 9:00 pm

Tuesday, February 3

Match 17 - Karnal Kings vs Gurugram Gurus, 7:00 pmMatch 18 - Sonipat Stars vs Hisar Heroes, 8:00 pmMatch 19 - Panipat Panthers vs Rohtak Royals, 9:00 pm

Wednesday, February 4

Match 17 - Faridabad Fighters vs Gurugram Gurus, 7:00 pmMatch 18 - Bhiwani Bulls vs Karnal Kings, 8:00 pmMatch 19 - Sonipat Stars vs Rohtak Royals, 9:00 pm

Thursday, February 5

Match 17 - Hisar Heros vs Gurugram Gurus, 7:00 pmMatch 18 - Panipat Panthers vs Karnal Kings, 8:00 pmMatch 19 - Faridabad Fighters vs Bhiwani Bulls, 9:00 pmDay 13 - Friday, February 6

Semi-Final 1 - TBD vs TBD, 7:00 pmSemi-Final 2 - TBD vs TBD, 8:00 pm

Saturday, February 7

Final - TBD vs TBD, 8:00 pm. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)