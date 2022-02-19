Bengaluru, Feb 19 (PTI) India's Arjun Kadhe and Austrian Alexander Erler defeated defending champions Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the finals to win the doubles title of Bengaluru Open 2 ATP Challenger here on Saturday.

The top seeded pair secured a 6-3, 6-7 (4), 10-7 win over third seeded Indian duo of Myneni and Ramanathan 6-3, 6-7 (4), 10-7 in the summit clash.

In singles semifinals, top seed Aleksandar Vukic halted the run of last week's finalist Borna Gojo of Croatia with a 7-6 (5), 6-3 victory.

In the title clash, the Australian will meet Bulgarian Dimitar Kuzmanov, who scripted an epic comeback victory against third seeded Frenchman Enzo Couacaud 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Results

Singles (Semifinals)

1-Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) bt Borna Gojo (CRO) 7-6 (5), 6-3; Dimitar Kuzmanov (BUL) bt 3-Enzo Couacaud (FRA) 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Doubles (Finals)

1-Alexander Erler (AUT)/Arjun Kadhe (IND) bt 3-Saketh Myneni (IND)/Ramkumar Ramanathan (IND) 6-3, 6-7 (4), 10-7.

