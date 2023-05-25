Cape Town [South Africa], May 25 (ANI): The South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, turns 28 today. He is known for his fast fowling and lethal yorkers. Let's have a look at his glorious cricketing career.

Kagiso Rabada has won the Under-19 World Cup with South Africa in 2014. Rabada took 14 wickets in that tournament and was the second-highest wicket-taker.

He has the best figures on ODI debut where he took a hat-trick. He had the best figures by an ODI debutant, 6 for 16, including a hat-trick.

He is the youngest South African bowler to take a ten-wicket haul in Test Cricket. Against England in 2015-16, he became the youngest South African to take ten wickets in a Test Cricket format.

In his first 28 Tests, he took four ten-wicket hauls, joint second-most among South African bowlers. In 2020 he became the third-fastest bowler (in terms of balls bowled) to get to 200 Test wickets, and his strike rate of 40.8 was the best of the lot.

In Test Cricket from 2015 to 2023, Kagiso Rabada has taken 280 wickets in 60 matches. His best bowling figure is against England where he took 7 wickets by giving away 112 runs. He is the seventh-highest wicket-taker for South Africa in Tests. Legendary pacer Dale Steyn tops the South African bowling charts with 439 wickets in Tests.

In his Test career, he has taken 13 five-wicket hauls and four 10-wicket hauls.

In the ODI format from 2015 to 2023, Rabada has taken 137 wickets in 89 matches. His best bowling figure is against Bangladesh where he took 6 wickets by giving away just 16 runs.

He is the ninth-highest wicket taker for SA in ODIs, with Shaun Pollock at the top of the charts with 387 wickets.

In the ODI format, he has six four-wicket hauls and two five-wicket hauls.

In T20I cricket, the South African fast bowler, Kagiso Rabada has taken 58 wickets in 56 matches. His best bowling figure came in against Bangladesh where he took 3 wickets by giving away 20 runs.

He is the sixth-highest wicket taker for SA in the shortest format of the game.

Overall, Kagiso Rabada has taken 475 wickets in 205 matches for South Africa in all three formats. He is the seventh highest wicket-taker of all time for his team. Pollock once again tops the charts with 823 international wickets.

In the Indian Premier League, Kagiso Rabanda has played for Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings and he has been a vital part of both franchises.

He had played a pivotal role in Delhi Capitals reaching the final of IPL 2021.

In IPL 2023, Rabada featured in just six matches for the Punjab Kings, taking seven wickets at an average of 33.14 and an economy rate of 10.08.

Some of Kagiso Rabada's best bowling figures in the IPL are:

1. 4/21 (Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2019)2. 4/24 (Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, October 5, 2020)3. 4/33 (Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, May 3, 2022)

South Africa will be playing a T20 series against Australia that will be commencing on August 30. (ANI)

