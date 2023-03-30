Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 (ANI): Legendary South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis on Thursday made an early prediction as to who will walk away with the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 trophy.

The 2023 edition of the IPL will start from Friday with defending champions Gujarat Titans taking on Chennai Super Kings, the four-time champions.

"It is always difficult to predict which teams are going to be in the IPL playoff because the teams are so evenly matched. But I have got a feeling this year that it is going to be between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, with Delhi Capitals taking the cup," said Kallis on Star Sports.

Delhi Capitals have never won the IPL trophy. Their best finish was in IPL 2020, where they finished as the runners-up after losing to Mumbai Indians in the final. MI, on the other hand, has won five IPL titles, in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

In the previous season back in 2022, Delhi Capitals had finished in the fifth position in the points table with seven wins and an equal number of losses with a total of 14 points. They narrowly missed out on a playoff spot. MI, on the other hand, finished with only four wins in 14 matches and a total of eight points.

Jacques has also played in IPL. He had a two-year stint with Royal Challengers Bangalore from 2008 to 2010. Later, he had a three-year stint with Kolkata Knight Riders from 2011 to 2014. He also was part of the KKR squad which won the IPL in 2012 and 2014.

In 98 matches, he scored 2,427 runs at an average of 28.55 and a strike rate of 109.23. He scored 17 fifties and his best score is 89. He has also taken 65 wickets, with best bowling figures of 3/13 and an economy rate of 7.90 and an average of 35.28.

The T20 cricket extravaganza will be played across 12 venues with the Narendra Modi Stadium hosting the opener on March 31 and the final of the tournament will be played on May 28 at the same venue in Ahmedabad.

In total 12 venues - Mohali, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur, Mumbai, Guwahati (Royals' second home) and Dharamsala (Kings' second home) will host the IPL 2023 matches.

For the first time since 2019, the league will return to its customary home-and-away schedule in India where each team will play a total of 14 games. Each team will have home support, playing at their respective home grounds in seven matches while they will play the remaining seven matches at away venues.

The matches will be played on two match timings with the day matches starting at 3:30 pm IST while the night matches beginning at 7:30 pm IST. IPL 2023 will see teams being divided into two groups - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants in Group A while Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans are in Group B. (ANI)

