Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh), Jan 3 (PTI) Karun Nair on Friday rewrote the world record for most List A runs without being dismissed while guiding Vidarbha to an eight-wicket victory over Uttar Pradesh in a Group D match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here.

Karun went past the record set by former New Zealand all-rounder James Franklin in 2010 — 527 runs.

The right-hander was eventually dismissed for 112 as his tally got stopped at 542 runs, setting a new mark.

Other prominent names in the list are: Joshua van Heerden (512), Fakhar Zaman (455) and Taufeeq Umar (422).

It was Karun's fourth hundred, third on the trot, in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, helping Vidarbha overhaul UP's 307 for eight in 47.2 overs.

Vidarbha ended at 313 for two as Yash Rathod made an unbeaten 138 off 140 balls. They shared a massive 228-run stand for the second wicket.

The victory also enabled Vidarbha to position themselves comfortably as the top team in Group D with 20 points from five games ahead of second placed Tamil Nadu (14) and UP (14), who are on third.

