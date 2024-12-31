Young sensation, Ayush Mhatre broke the List-A world record during Mumbai's Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-2025 clash against Nagaland, when the batter became the youngest to hit 150+ runs aged 17 years, and 168 days. Mhatre with this surpassed Yashasvi Jaiswal's long-standing record from 2019 when the Mumbai opener hit a ton against Jharkhand aged 17 years and 291 days. ICC Awards 2024: List of Nominees Including Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Smriti Mandhana and Other Star Cricketers For Prestigious Accolades.

Ayush Mhatre Sets New World List-A Record

Mumbai's Ayush Mhatre sets world record in List A. At 17 yrs, 168 days he scored 181 in a Vijay Hazare match, off 117 balls, opening batting, vs Nagaland. He broke the record of another Mumbai youngster, Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is making waves in another part of the world. — Vijay Tagore (@vijaymirror) December 31, 2024

