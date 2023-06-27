New York, Jun 27 (AP) Kathy Rinaldi will leave her role as the captain of the U.S. team for the Billie Jean King Cup after this year's finals.

The U.S. Tennis Association announced the change on Monday.

Also Read | ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: Get Fixtures, Timings and Venues of Matches for CWC Tournament in India in Realtime.

Rinaldi took over as the team captain in December 2016 and guided the Americans to the title in 2017. The U.S. also reached the finals the following year and made it to the semifinals in 2021.

“It has been an incredible ride,” said Rinaldi, who will stay on with the USTA as the head of its women's program for player development.

Also Read | ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023: Ireland Fined 40 per Cent of Match Fee for Slow Over-Rate Against Sri Lanka.

No replacement has been named for the BJK Cup position.

The 2023 finals will be held in Seville, Spain, from Nov. 7-12. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)