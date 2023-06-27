The full schedule for the ICC World Cup 2023 was announced on Tuesday, June 27. The tournament, held exclusively in India for the very first time, will start with England facing New Zealand. Some of the other blockbuster games include India vs Australia (October 8), India vs Pakistan (October 15) and also India vs New Zealand (October 22). Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the semifinals with the final on November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
