One of cricket’s most awaited tournaments—the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup, is set to begin in a few months’ time. Fans have been waiting in bated breath for the schedule of the mega tournament to be released. The World Cup tournament is being exclusively held in India for the very first time and already, the excitement levels are hitting the roof, with the drama and thrill seen in the qualifier matches, which are taking place in Zimbabwe. Earlier, the BCCI had reportedly shared a draft schedule of the tournament with the ICC as well as the other participating boards and on June 27, the official schedule is set to be released. Follow this space to get live updates about the schedule announcement of the tournament. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule Announcement: Kolkata, Mumbai Likely to Host Semifinals.

As per the draft schedule, the tournament gets underway on October 5 with a repeat of the 2019 final involving New Zealand facing the reigning champions England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Three days later, Team India, as per the draft schedule would start their campaign against Australia in Chennai. The Men in Blue would also lock horns with their archrivals Pakistan in what is expected to be a high-octane clash on October 15 in Ahmedabad. Also, Rohit Sharma and his team would be playing their group games in nine different venues. ICC Launches Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy Into Stratosphere, Set to Make Stunning Landing in Narendra Modi Stadium At Ahmedabad.

Pakistan would be competing across five venues in the country. Earlier, it was also reported that the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium would play host to the semifinals of the tournament. The final of the World Cup is reportedly set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19.