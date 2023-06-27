Dubai, June 26: Ireland have been fined 40 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Sri Lanka in their Men’s ODI World Cup Qualifier Group B match in Bulawayo on Sunday. In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 percent of their match fee for every over if their side fails to bowl in the allotted time. Shaid Wadvalla of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Ireland were ruled to be two overs short of their target after time allowances were taken into consideration. Carnage! Logan van Beek Smashes 30 Runs in Super Over vs West Indies During ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier (Watch Video).

According to ICC, captain Andrew Balbirnie pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Gregory Brathwaite and Wayne Knights, third umpire Langton Rusere and fourth umpire Aleem Dar levelled the charge.

In the match, leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga picked his third consecutive five-for while opener Dimuth Karunaratne scored a fantastic 103 to put Sri Lanka in the Super Six Stage of the tournament with a thumping 133-run win over Ireland, who have now crashed out of the competition.

