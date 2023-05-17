Monaco, May 17 (AP) Kenyan distance runner Rhonex Kipruto, who won a bronze medal in the 10,000-meter race at the 2019 world championships, has been suspended for suspected doping, the Athletics Integrity Unit said Wednesday.

Also Read | SAFF Championship 2023 Draw Announced: India Placed in Group A Alongside Pakistan, Kuwait and Nepal.

Kipruto has been notified of a charge relating to irregularities in his athlete biological passport, the AIU said. The biological passport can detect possible irregularities in blood values assessed over time without an athlete testing positive for a banned substance.

Also Read | SRH vs RCB, Hyderabad Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 Clash at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Kipruto was only 19 when he finished third in the 10,000 at the 2019 worlds in Doha, Qatar. The race was won by Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda.

Months later, Kipruto set a record time for a 10-kilometer road race in Valencia, Spain, and went on to place ninth in the 10,000 at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)