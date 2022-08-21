New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): Day 4 of the Khelo India Women's Hockey League 2022 (Under-16) Phase-1, in New Delhi saw plenty of thrilling hockey action on Saturday, with eight brilliant matches taking place showcasing the future of the sport in India.

In the first match of the day, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy Sonepat beat Sports Authority Of India 'A' 5-3 in the Pool A game. Khushi (22', 52'), and Ravina (24', 49') scored a brace in the match Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy Sonepat to help their team win, while Sakshi (9') also added a sole goal. Tanuja Toppo (35'), Captain Sunelita Toppo (36'), and Kajal (56') scored the three goals for Sports Authority Of India 'A'.

In the second match of the day, Ghumanhera Riser's Academy beat Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta 12-1 in Pool A contest. Captain Nisha (6', 22, 24', 26', 54') starred for Ghumanhera Riser's Academy in the match, as she scored five goals for her team in the match to set up the win. Besides Nisha, Deepika (31', 50') and Ritika (35', 47') also scored a brace in the match, while Pavitra (5'), Pooja (18') and Sunaina (34') scored a goal each. For Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta, Preeti (45') scored a sole goal in the match.

In the third match of the day, Sports Hostel, Odisha beat Citizen Hockey XI 13-0 in Pool A game. Archana Xalxo (18', 33' 35', 58') starred for Sports Hostel, Odisha as she scored four goals for her team in the match. Amisha Ekka (19', 25', 51') and Monica Tirkey (20', 22', 38') both scored hat-tricks while Sushmita Dungdung (29'), Captain Premsila Bage (45'), and Priyanka Kandula (52') score a goal each, as they set up a consolidating win for Sports Hostel, Odisha.

Next up, Smart Hockey Academy Raipur beat Mumbai School Sports Association 8-0 in the final Pool A contest of the day. Kudrat (3', 21', 30') played a key role in Smart Hockey Academy Raipur's solid win, as she scored a hat-trick in the match. Molisha Verma (55', 59') also added a brace in the match, while Tanu Rani (15'), Neeshu Vihan (16'), and Captain Rukhamani (23') added a goal each to help their team's cause.

The fifth match of the day saw Sports Authority Of India 'B' playing out a thrilling 2-2 draw against Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre in Pool B. The close contest went right down to the wire with Lalpeksangbam (4') opening the scoring for Sports Authority Of India 'B'. Neharika Toppo (40') scored the equaliser to level the playing field in the third quarter. Doli Bhoi (47') put Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre in front in the final quarter, but Sports Authority Of India 'B' Captain Akanksha Pal (56') scored the equaliser at the stroke of the final whistle and the match ended in a draw.

In the sixth match of the day, HAR Hockey Academy beat Anantapur Hockey Academy 32-0 in the Pool B game. Kirti (8', 14', 16', 19', 33', 39', 43', 45', 48', 54') scored 10 goals for HAR Hockey Academy in the match to help her team pick a big win. Captain Pooja (3', 10' 42', 44', 52', 60') also performed brilliantly scoring six goals in the match, while Diksha (12', 23', 57', 59') and Shashi Khasha (13', 17', 31', 51'), scored four goals each. Sania (21', 37', 40') scored a hat-trick in the match, while Seema (53', 55') scored a brace, and Mahima Rajliwal (26'), Neeshu (36'), and Anjali (58') scored a goal each as HAR Hockey Academy won the match 32-0.

In the seventh match of the day, Sports Authority Of Gujarat Academy beat Delhi Hockey 8-0 in the Pool B game. Parmar Nirali Sureshbhai (17', 38'), and Gadghe Komal Sunilrao (37', 45') scored a brace each in the match for Sports Authority of Gujarat Academy in the match to help their team pick the win. Gamar Parvati Sardarbhai (35'), Dhora Nayana Bhopabhai (43'), Taral Sapna Shivrajbhai (51'), and Taral Anjali Rashulbhai (56') scored a goal each as Sports Authority of Gujarat Academy won the match 8-0.

The final match of the day saw Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy beating Salute Hockey Academy 10-0 in Pool B contest. Mitali Sharma (8', 10'), Sujata Jayant (9', 14') and Kajal Pundir (15', 30') scored a brace in the match for Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy. Meanwhile, Captain Krishna Sharma (23'), Kanak Pal (27'), Zainab Khursheed (53'), and Rojee N Devi (60') scored one goal each as Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy picked up the win. (ANI)

