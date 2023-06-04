Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 3 (ANI): Panjab University, Chandigarh (PUC), regained their champions crown after a gap of one edition as despite a clean sweep of the Fencing golds, Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, fell short on the final day of competitions at the 3rd Khelo Indian University Games (KIUG) 2022 Uttar Pradesh (UP) on Saturday.

Yash Ghangas was the other star attraction on the final day, thrilling all at the BBD University grounds in Lucknow, to pick up the gold for Chaudhary Bansi Lal University (CBLU) in the Men's 100+kg category in Judo.

The other four golds on the final day went to Mumbai University (Judo Women's 78+kg), Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) who won the men's group traditional Yogasana gold at the SAC hall of the Indian Institute of Technology-Banaras Hindu University (IIT-BHU) campus in Varanasi and Chandigarh University (CU) and Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, who picked up the two golds in Weightlifting at the G.B. University in Gautambuddh Nagar's Greater Noida, respectively as per a Khelo India release.

PUC therefore finished with an overall tally of 69 medals including 26 gold, 17 silver and 26 bronze medals. GNDU amassed 24 gold, 27 silver and 17 bronze medals to finish second and in the top three for the very first time with a total of 68 medals. Jain University, Karnataka, last time's champions, were third with 16 gold, 10 silver and six bronze medals.

Jain however will have the solace of having the most successful male and female athletes of the KIUG 2022 UP. Both of them belong to Swimming where Siva Sridhar topped the men's section with a total of 11 medals including eight golds while mate Shrungi Bandekar won nine medals in the women's section including five golds.

As many as 131 of the 203 Universities who finally participated, medalled at the Games, where at least 11 new Games records were created over 12 competition days. The Games were held across nine venues in four cities of UP namely Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Gautambuddh Nagar. The Shooting competition was held in Delhi. Water Sports made its debut at these Games with the Rowing competitions taking place in Gorakhpur.

Results of the Day

*Fencing (Ekana Sportz City, Lucknow)

-Fencing Epee Men Team

Gold - GNDUSilver - Lovely Professional UniversityBronze - University of Jammu & Manipur University

-Fencing Foil Women Team

Gold - GNDUSilver - Manipur UniversityBronze - PUC & Sardar Patel University, Gujarat

-Fencing Sabre Men Team

Gold - GNDUSilver - Shivaji UniversityBronze - PUC & University of Jammu

-Judo (B.B.D University)

78+kg Women- Apoorva Mahesh Patil - gold (Mumbai U), Anmol - silver (Guru Kashi University), Annu - bronze (Baba Mastnath University), Stutii Grover - bronze (University of Delhi)

100+kg Men- Yash Ghangas - gold (CBLU), Yash Bharadwaj - silver (Guru Kashi University), Jitesh Dagar- bronze (Panjab University), Sahil - bronze (MDU, Rohtak)

-Yogasana (SAC Hall, IIT-BHU campus, Varanasi)

Men's Traditional Group

Gold- SPPU-399.5 pts

Silver- RTM Nagpur U- 399.27 pts

Bronze- GJU- 398.91 pts

-Weightlifting (G.B University, G.B Nagar)

109+kg Men- Ashwini 299kg (Snatch-137kg+ Clean & Jerk- 162kg) gold (CU), Dilabardeep Singh 293kg (135+158) silver (Sri Guru Granth Sahib World U), Gugulothu Raja Sekhar 286kg (121+165)

87+kg Women- Yashikha 166kg (Snatch-76kg+ Clean & Jerk 90kg) gold (MDU, Rohtak), Priti Pramod Deshmukh 150kg (65+85) silver (Sant Gadge Baba Amravati U). (ANI)

