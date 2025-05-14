Patna (Bihar) [India], May 14 (ANI): Maharashtra are all set to win the team championship title with a day left for the Khelo India Youth Games 2025 to end. Thanks to their athletes who clinched 10 golds from the track and field competition, Maharashtra have a huge lead over Haryana and Rajasthan, at No. 2 and No. 3 on the medal tally.

Hosts Bihar may not be among the top 10 teams in this edition of Khelo India, but they continue to make an impression. Bihar's tally of gold medals swelled to seven with victories from an unexpected quarter, Thang-Ta, a traditional martial art practised in North-east India. Coached by a Manipuri, Bihar won two Thang-Ta golds in Gaya.

Every evening on the tracks of the Patliputra Sports Complex, Bihar have come to the party. On another sweltering evening, Khushi Yadav ran a lonely race to win the 2000m steeplechase gold with consummate ease. It was Bihar's second gold from track and field after Alka Singh's shot put gold, a release said.

The weightlifting competition, that has produced 13 youth national records, came to an end in Rajgir on Wednesday. Bihar and Jammu Kashmir won their first weightlifting medals of the Games in a sport where Maharashtra were dominant.

These Games have been all about rising talent who train at several Khelo India centres or National Centres of Excellence. The boxing competition, which also came to an end, threw up a few surprises with Mizoram's Samuel Zadeng catching the eye with his gold in the 70 kg category. As expected, Haryana boxers dominated the ring and have caught the attention of the talent spotters.

In the men's football final in Begusarai, Jharkhand defeated Odisha for the boys' title. Meghalaya and Mizoram finished joint third. The final was well contested with Odisha and Jharkhand finishing 2-2- after regulation time. In the shootout that followed, Jharkhand won 5-4.

On the penultimate day of wrestling competition, Haryana grapplers dominated the podium taking three of the seven golds on offer. In girls' 69kg weight division, Haryana's Manisha emerged the champion after defeating Rajasthan's Palak Yadav 4-0 while the bronze medals went to Anshika Yadav of Uttar Pradesh and Sukhdeep Kumari of Punjab.

In the boys' Greco-Roman category, Haryana's Vineet (71kg) took home the gold, while in the boys' U-17 freestyle category, Sahil enriched the state with the third gold in the 55kg category after beating Delhi's Chirag Dahiya. The bronze medals went to Maharashtra duo of Soham Sunil Kumbhar and Dhanraj Ganapati Jamnik. Thursday will be the final day of the competition with seven wrestling gold medals up for grabs. Even if Haryana win all seven, Maharashtra look home and dry with a massive lead of 20-plus golds. (ANI)

