Mumbai, Mar 26 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in the IPL opener here on Saturday.

Invited to bat, CSK rode on Mahendra Singh Dhoni's unbeaten fifty and contributions from skipper Ravindra Jadeja (26 not out) and Robin Uthappa (28) to manage a modest 131 for five.

Also Read | IPL 2022: RCB Fan Santhosh Sadguru Gives Vintage Car A Makeover (See Image).

Dhoni, playing for the first time after 12 seasons without wearing the captain's armband, slammed seven fours and a six in his 38-ball innings.

In reply, KKR overhauled the target, scoring 133 for four in 18.3 overs.

Also Read | India Women vs South Africa Women Live Streaming Online of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022: How To Watch IND W vs SA W CWC Match Free Live Telecast in India?.

For KKR, Umesh Yadav snapped two wickets, while Varun Chakravarthy (1/23) and Andre Russell (1/38) also kept things in check as CSK found the going tough at the Wankhede stadium.

Dwayne Bravo was the most successful bowler for CSK, snapping 3 for 20 in his quota of four overs. Mitchell Santner (1/31) took one.

Brief Scores:

Chennai Super Kings: 131 for 5 in 20 overs (MS Dhoni 50 not out; Umesh Yadav 2/20).

Kolkata Knight Riders: 133 for 4 in 18.3 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 44; Dwayne Bravo 3/20). PTI ATK

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)