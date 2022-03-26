In an all-important clash, India Women take on South Africa Women in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022. India Women face a must-win situation in order to make it to the semi-final of the tournament. Meanwhile, fans searching for India Women vs South Africa Women, Women’s World Cup 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Points Table Updated.

South Africa Women have already qualified for the semis. The equation for India is simple, if they win they qualify for last four. And if India lose, then they will have to hope for Bangladesh's win over England by a huge margin .

When is India Women vs South Africa Women, ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India Women vs South Africa Women, ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch in New Zealand on March 27, 2022 (Sunday). The game has a scheduled start time of 06:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India Women vs South Africa Women, ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Match on TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports 2/2HD/3 to watch India Women vs South Africa Women match live telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India Women vs South Africa Women, ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for Star Sports, will provide the live streaming of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to India Women vs South Africa Women match online.

