Kolkata, May 7 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to bat against Chennai Super Kings in their must-win Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.

The defending champions, who need to win all their remaining matches to stay in the race for the playoffs, have made one change with Manish Pandey coming in for Venkatesh Iyer, who has stitches on his hand.

CSK, who are out of playoff contention, have brought in Devon Conway and Urvil Patel in place of Shaik Rasheed and Sam Curran.

Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Chennai Super Kings: Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, Devon Conway, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Ravichandran Ashwin, MS Dhoni (w/c), Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana.

