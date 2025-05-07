The legendary opening batsman Rohit Sharma might be removed from his role as a captain of the India national cricket team Test side for the upcoming IND vs ENG Test series 2025 in England. As reported by the Indian Express, the selectors of the Indian cricket team are considering to appoint a new captain for India's tour of England, 2025. It has also been learned that the move has not been driven by the motive of transition in the team, but it is probably based on the recent poor form of the ace batter in the format. Jasprit Bumrah Unlikely To Be Given Any Leadership Role In Upcoming IND vs ENG Test Series 2025: Reports.

Rohit Sharma, currently aged 38 years is still being considered for the ODI format, having recently led Team India to glory, by clinching the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. However, with poor form in batting in the entire 2024 year, at an average of only 24.76, the move is believed to be taken. Interestingly, on former Australian captain Michael Clarke’s podcast, the Hitman had shared his excitement in leading the pace attack of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj in England. Rohit Sharma is currently playing for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025. Rohit Sharma Presents ‘Special T20 World Cup Champion Ring’ to Mohammed Siraj Ahead of MI vs GT IPL 2025 Match.

As per Indian Express, a source in the BCCI had cleared, “The selectors’ thought process is clear. They want a new leader for the England tour and Rohit doesn’t fit in as a captain, especially considering his red-ball form. They want to groom a young leader for the next Test cycle and the selection committee has informed the BCCI that Rohit won’t lead the team". It was also reported in the past that Jasprit Bumrah is not being considered for a leadership role in the IND vs ENG Test series 2025 in England, and a new vice-captain is in the search.

