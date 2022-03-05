Liverpool [UK], March 5 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has shown inclination towards leaving the club when his contract expires in 2024.

Klopp had signed a five-year deal with Liverpool in 2019 and he has clearly stated that he would not stay with the club after 2024.

"The plan, at the moment, is to get to 2024 and 'thank you very much," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

Klopp also said that he would take up another coaching role only if he has the energy for it.

"If I have the energy level for it. This is important. I love what I do, but I said a couple of times that there must be something else out there in the world, apart from always thinking about very skilled, good-looking, fantastically-nice football players," said Klopp.

"At the moment I am full of energy, but we have to make sure that remains the case. You don't want to be sitting around tired more often than not, thinking 'wow, why is everyone bothered about things out there, I couldn't care less," he added.

Under Klopp, Liverpool has managed to win the Champions League, Carabao Cup and Premier League. (ANI)

