Australia Women and England Women meet in the third match of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022. The AUS W vs ENG W, ICC Women's CWC 2022 match will be played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton at 06:30 AM IST. In India, Star Sports 2/HD and Star Sports 3 will provide the live telecast of the AUS vs ENG Women's CWC 2022 match. The live streaming online of Women's CWC 2022 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. ICC 2022 Women's World Cup Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 05, 2022 06:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).