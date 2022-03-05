India will resume day two of Mohali Test on 357/6 with Ravindra Jadeja and Ravi Ashwin at the crease. Rishabh Pant was outstanding on day one but was unfortunate to miss out on his century by just four runs. Visitors did well to pick wickets at regular intervals but leaked too many runs. Meanwhile, if you are looking for IND vs SL 1st Test day 2 live streaming online and TV telecast you can scroll down. IND vs SL 1st Test 2022 Day 1 Stat Highlights: Virat Kohli Reaches Personal Milestones As Hosts Dominate.

On day two, India will be looking to go past the 400-run mark while Sri Lanka will have their task cut to bowl the home side out as early as possible. Despite the loss of six wickets, India are in control.

When is India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 2? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 2 will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on March 05, 2022 (Saturday). The game has a scheduled start time of 09:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test 2022, Mohali Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report of Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 2 on TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs SL Test series 2022 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match Day 2 telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 2?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for Star Sports, will provide the live streaming of the IND vs SL Test series 2022 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to India vs SL 1st Test match Day 2 online.

