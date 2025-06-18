Leeds, Jun 18 (PTI) India will miss Virat Kohli more than Rohit Sharma in the marquee Test series against England and the duo's recent retirement from the format will "hurt" the transitioning team's chances in the rubber starting on Friday, reckons the legendary Geoffrey Boycott.

The two heavyweights of world cricket will engage in five matches over the next six weeks, beginning their campaigns in the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

"The retirement of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma hurts the chances of India beating England. Kohli is the biggest loss as he has been their best batsman and talisman in all three formats," Boycott wrote in his column for the Daily Telegraph.

"With so much international cricket played by India, and so little rest, it takes its toll and the mind becomes fatigued."

The former England captain called Kohli's absence a bigger blow.

"It does not matter how much talent or experience you have, if you are not mentally fresh and up for the challenge then it becomes draining.

"Rohit was a superb batsman. At his best, a beautiful stroke player, but he won't be missed as much as Kohli because his Test record was good rather than exceptional. In the last couple of years his batting was a little inconsistent, which was not surprising in his late 30s.

"Rohit was never a natural athlete like Kohli and he knows that opening the innings in England can be pretty tough because the new ball moves around more. You really have to be up for the challenge to have any chance of success.

"I just think that over time the wear and tear of opening the innings and being captain in all three formats wore him down," observed Boycott.

The two stalwarts of Indian cricket announced their retirement from the game's traditional format last month, after which, the BCCI appointed Shubman Gill as the team's captain in place of Rohit.

India last won a Test series in England in 2007, while the hosts come into the rubber after defeating Zimbabwe in a one-off Test at Trent Bridge last month.

Boycott has urged the Ben Stokes-led side to temper their Bazball style of batting and apply some common sense, as winning is more important than entertaining.

"England should beat India if they temper Bazball and use some common sense. At times their cricket has been thrilling and super enjoyable but also reckless batting has lost them Test matches.

"Their only thought should be winning because it is no use telling us how good you are when the last three World Test Championship finals have been played in our country but England have not qualified for any of them. They should be embarrassed. Their aim should be to make the next WTC final.

"The new cycle starts now and somebody needs to get through to the England players that being a winner is better than being known as an entertainer. If you can win and entertain, that is a bonus. At the moment England are like a one-trick-pony."

The absence of Kohli and Rohit has certainly weakened the Indian batting but Boycott has cautioned England getting complacent and overconfident.

"It's Bazball or Bazball and that is the way we play; take it or leave it. They don't want to change or learn from their losses. It doesn't seem to make any difference that so many top class ex-England Test players keep telling them to moderate their batting.

"So please, get your act together, bring your best game and apply some cricket nous," Boycott concluded.

