Pune, Jun 8 (PTI) Former India ODI specialist Kedar Jadhav was named the 'Icon Player' for the Kolhapur Tuskers in the upcoming Maharashtra Premier League, slated here from June 15-29.

A veteran of 73 ODIs and 9 T20Is, the 23-year-old has been a member of five franchises in the IPL including that of Chennai Super Kings when they won the 2018 tournament, although he was sidelined with an injury in that season.

"Jadhav's leadership qualities and immense cricketing knowledge will guide and inspire the side throughout the tournament," the Kolhapur franchise stated in a release.

His presence brings a wealth of experience and a strong batting presence to the Kolhapur Tuskers, making him a vital asset to the team's success.

Meanwhile, offspin allrounder Naushad Shaikh emerged as MPL's costliest buy when Kolhapur Tuskers snapped him for Rs 6 lakh.

In addition to Naushad and Jadhav, the Kolhapur Tuskers have acquired the likes of Sahil Autade (Rs 3.8 lakh), Ankit Bawane (Rs 2.8 lakh), Taranjit Dhillon (Rs 1.6 lakh) and Sachin Dias (Rs 1.5 lakh) among others.

The brainchild of the Maharashtra Cricket Association, the MPL will be a six-team affair with the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad (Pune), Rahul Tripathi (Nashik), Rajvardhan Hangaregekar (Sambhajinagar) plying their trade.

