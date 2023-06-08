Miami [US], June 8 (ANI): Major League Soccer outfit Inter Miami have confirmed the signing of Lionel Messi on social media in a transfer that has stunned world football, as reported by Goal.com.

Before leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)at the end of his contract, the MLS team won the race to sign Messi as a free agent.

Also Read | List of Top International Footballers to Have Joined Saudi Pro League: From Cristiano Ronaldo to Karim Benzema, Here Are Some of Football’s Big Names in Saudi Arabia.

https://twitter.com/InterMiamiCF/status/1666525630454812686

The club used a 32-second video to announce Messi's signing on social media.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Transfer News: Argentina Star Set to Join MLS Side Inter Miami, Says Report.

The American team clipped out tweets and news stories about the situation, concentrating on the ones that suggested Messi might leave to Barcelona or Saudi Arabia.

The club's official colours are pink and black, and they cut away to a huge pink "M" on a black wall.

On the other hand, following Lionel Messi's signing to Inter Miami, Barcelona issues a formal statement to clarify discussions with him.

https://twitter.com/FCBarcelona/status/1666542016321208324

"On Monday, June 5, Jorge Messi, the player's father and representative, informed Club President Joan Laporta of the player's decision to join Inter Miami, despite having been presented with a proposal from Barca, in consideration of the desire of both FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi for him to once again wear blaugrana," the club stated on their official website.

"President Laporta understood and respected Messi's decision to want to compete in a league with fewer demands, further away from the spotlight and the pressure he has been subject to in recent years," the statement further read.

"Both Joan Laporta and Jorge Messi also agreed to work together to promote a proper tribute from Barca fans to honor a footballer who has been, is, and always will be beloved by Barca," it added.

The Argentine ended the season with 16 assists in 32 league games this season. This time he edged past now, his former teammate Kylian Mbappe, who walked away with the award last year.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner sealed his place at the summit ahead of Neymar Jr (11 assists) and Olympique de Marseille's Jonathan Clauss (also 11 assists).In his final appearance for the French Giants Paris Saint-Germain, Messi failed to score or provide an assist in his final appearance for the club.

Last week Messi created another record on Sunday in the Ligue 1 match against Strasbourg. The Argentine scored his 496th goal thus, becoming the highest goalscorer in the top five European leagues.

Messi surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo by one goal. Paris Saint-Germain faced Strasbourg on Sunday at the Le Parc des Princes stadium. The match ended in a 1-1 draw. After the match, Paris Saint-Germain was crowned champions of the Ligue 1 2022-23 because of PSG's superior goal difference over second-placed Lens.

The football club, Paris Saint-Germain wins the French Ligue 1 title for a record 11th time. The FIFA World Cup 2022 winner, Lionel Messi scored the first goal of the match for his side Paris Saint-Germain in the 59th minute. Later in the 79th minute, Kevin Gameiro scored for Strasbourg to level the score. The match ended with a scoreline of 1-1.

In Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain has played 37 matches out of which they have won 27, lost six and drew four. In the Spanish La Liga football competition, Lionel Messi has scored 474 goals in 520 matches. In the French Ligue 1, Messi has scored 22 goals in 57 matches.

The 35-year-old while playing for Football Club Barcelona has scored 672 goals in 778 games. While playing for Paris Saint-Germain he has scored 32 goals in 74 matches. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)