In a rare case, a cricketer has been arrested by the police for fudging his age, said a Times of India (TOI) report. The Baramati City police arrested Amol Kolpe, a cricketer who plays for Malegaon, in an age-fudging case. On the order of Baramati court, Kolpe, on Tuesday was sent to 14-day magisterial custody after the three-day police custody remand ended. The cricketer can now move a plea for regular bail. The report states that Amol had submitted documents which state his date of birth as September 28, 2007, but on an immediate inquiry it was found that he had other documents that state his age as February 15, 1999. Marnus Labuschagne Wicket Video: Watch Mohammed Shami Castle World No 1 Test Batter After Lunch During Day 1 of IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final.

Following this Kolpe was arrested and three others were booked on charges of forgery and cheating after a complaint was registered. The complainant alleged that Kolpe had submitted fake documents to alter his age.

Sunil Mahadik, Baramati City Police, Inspector said, “We had verified the documents submitted by the complainant. Post-verification, we questioned the Malegaon (Nashik district) boy on the issue of hiding his real age and later arrested him. On Sunday, a magisterial court had ordered his three-day custodial remand which ended on Tuesday. Now that he has been sent to magisterial custody, he can seek a regular bail."

Mahadik said, "We will collect all the documents related to Kolpe's real date of birth and what the boy has submitted for the tournament he played in Baramati earlier this year. We will also explore the role of other persons in the case."

Meanwhile, Kiran, who is Kolpe’s elder brother said, “When Amol left for Baramati to play in a cricket tournament earlier this year, we were unaware of the standard/level of matches he would be playing or the age range he would be play for. I am clueless.” Steve Smith's Reaction to Mohammed Shami's Delivery During Day 1 of IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final Goes Viral! (Watch Video).

Lastly, the complainant, said, “I approached the police because of the incompetent handling of the case by the (tournament) authorities concerned. Not addressing the overage issue properly is nothing but playing with the careers of those young players who follow the regulations.” Nevertheless, Kolpe was playing in his first year in any age range of the MCA invitation league. He could play only three games as MCA had turned them ineligible.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2023 12:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).