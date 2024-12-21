Doha, Dec 21 (PTI) India's Koyel Bar and L. Nilam Devi won silver medals in the 55kg Youth and Junior categories to take the country's tally to six in the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships here on Saturday.

Koyel heaved 79kg in snatch and 103kg in clean & jerk for an aggregate lift of 182kg for her silver, while Nilam lifted 86 in snatch and 104kg in clean & jerk fow an overall 190kg, which won her a silver in the junior category.

With this, India's medal tally in the continental event swelled to six.

On Friday, India's Jyoshna Sabar had created a youth Asian record for total lift on her way to winning the gold medal in the 40kg weight category.

Jyoshna had won the top prize in the 40kg youth girls category by heaving 135kg (60kg snatch + 75kg clean and jerk).

Payal too had claimed a gold medal, in the youth girls 45kg section with a total lift of 155kg (70 snatch + 85 clean and jerk).

Another Indian athlete named Payal had won bronze in junior girls 45kg competition, while Babulal Hembrom had ended third in the 49kg youth boys section after lifting 197 (88 snatch + 109 clean and jerk).

