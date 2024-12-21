After clinching the T20I series 2-1, India Women will clash against West Indies Women in a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series, which will be a part of the ICC Women's Championship 2023-25. The T20Is witnessed a close contest between both teams; however, in ODIs, the Indian Women's national cricket team might have an edge over their opponents West Indies Women's national cricket team. Windies are languishing ninth in the standings, while India are third in point-table. Minnu Mani Rewarded for Her Brilliant Fielding in IND-W vs WI-W T20I Series 2024, Receives Medal from Richa Ghosh (Watch Video).

Compared to the T20I, India has a more compact ODI squad. Several players, like Harleen Deol and Deepti Sharma, are returning on national duties, and newcomers such as Tejal Hasabnis, Pratika Rawal, and Tanuja Kanwar provide the perfect blend of youth and experience. On the other hand, West Indies will look to continue their good form from the T20Is and play more composed and proper cricket with their customary flare.

IND-W vs WI-W Head-to-Head Record in ODIs

So far, in 26 ODIs between India Women and West Indies Women, the Asian giants have prevailed 21 times, while the Women in Maroon have won six times.

IND-W vs WI-W 1st ODI 2024 Match Key Players

Smriti Mandhana Deandra Dottin Harmanpreet Kaur Hayley Matthews Deepti Sharma

IND-W vs WI-W 1st ODI 2024 Match Key Battles

A crucial battle, which could decide the flow of the match will be between Smriti Mandhana and Chinelle Henry. Mandhana has found her form and will look to continue her momentum, while Henry would be eager to repeat his disciplined bowling and stop the Indian's openers' onslaught. Deandra Dottin will look to make quick work of Deepti Sharma, who is known to rattle opposition with her spin. Dottin, known for playing attacking cricket, will look to catch Sharma off guard. Richa Ghosh's Joint-Fastest Fifty, Radha Yadav's Four-Fer Help India Women Thrash West Indies Women To Win T20I Series 2–1.

IND-W vs WI-W 1st ODI 2024 Venue and Match Timing

The first ODI between the India women's national cricket team and the West Indies women's national cricket team will be played at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Tuesday, December 22. The first ODI 2024 will begin at 01:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

IND-W vs WI-W 1st ODI 2024 Match Live Telecast and Online Streaming

The official broadcast partner of the IND-W vs WI-W ODI Series 2024 is Viacom 18. Fans in India can find the IND-W vs WI-W 1st ODI 2024 live telecast viewing option on the Sports18 1 SD/HD TV channels. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the IND-W vs WI-W 1st ODI 2024 live streaming on the JioCinema app and website for free. Smriti Mandhana Hits Seven Consecutive Boundaries During IND-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I 2024 (Watch Video).

IND-W vs WI-W 1st ODI 2024 Likely XIs:

India Women's National Cricket Team: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Saima Thakor, Richa Ghosh, Renuka Thakur Singh, Titas Sadhu, Priya Mishra

West Indies Women's National Cricket Team: Hayley Matthews, Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Karishma Ramharack, Afy Fletcher, Zaida James, Mandy Mangru, Qiana Joseph, Shamilia Connell

