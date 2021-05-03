Valencia [Spain], May 3 (ANI): La Liga side Valencia CF has sacked coach Javi Gracia, the Spanish football club announced on Monday following their 3-2 defeat to Barcelona.

Gracia dismissal as a coach comes after Valencia registered no wins in their last six matches. The side is 14th in La Liga points and is likely to be safe from the relegation threat, the club encountered in mid-season.

"Valencia CF have informed Javi Gracia of his dismissal as coach of the first team, as of Monday," the Club said in a statement.

"The club would like to publicly thank him for his work and dedication during his time coaching the team, and wish him the best of success for the future," it added.

According to the Spanish club, Salvador Gonzalez 'Voro' will take charge of the first team on an interim basis.

Valencia CF will next lock horns with Valladolid on May 9 before they face Sevilla on May 12. (ANI)

