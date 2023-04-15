Cam Ranh (Vietnam), Apr 15 (PTI) India's Anirban Lahiri shot a solid five-under 67 to move to Tied-13th at the USD 2 million International Series Vietnam here on Saturday.

Lahiri, who has played two LIV events and just one Asian Tour event this year, played well with seven birdies against two bogeys after starting from the tenth tee. His earlier rounds were 69-69.

The Indians are having a modest outing with Honey Baisoya (72) next best at tied 46th, while SSP Chawrasia (71) and S Chikkarangappa (72) were both tied 56th.

Kartik Sharma (72) and Veer Ahlawat (71) were tied 62nd and Karandeep Kochhar (72) was tied 68th.

Earlier, Jeev Milkha Singh, Rashid Khan, Shiv Kapur, Khalin Joshi, Gaganjeet Bhullar, Viraj Madappa and Jyoti Randhawa missed the cut.

Japan's Takumi Kanaya opened up a three-shot lead showing the skill and composure that helped him record a breakthrough victory in the International Series Oman in February.

The 24-year-old from Hiroshima carded a six-under 66 for an impressive tournament total of 17-under, with Australian Kevin Yuan and Jazz Janewattananond from Thailand in second place, on the Greg Norman-designed championship course at KN Golf Links.

Yuan also returned a 66, while Jazz, the overnight leader, carded a 71. Zimbabwean Kieran Vincent is in solo fourth after a 71, four behind the Japanese frontrunner.

Thailand's Pawin Ingkhapradit (64) and Pavit Tangkamolprasert (68), Chinese amateur Ding Wenyi (67), the 2022 US Junior Amateur champion, and Hong Kong's Matthew Cheung (67) were at fifth position, five off the lead.

