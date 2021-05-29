Fort Worth (Texas), May 29 (PTI) Top Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri missed the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge despite a birdie finish in his second round of 2-over 72, here.

His first round of 77 left him too much to do to make the cut. He was. 9-over for 36 holes.

Lahiri had four bogeys against two birdies and the exit could see him drop further on the FedEx Cup rankings.

In 15 starts this season, Lahiri has made seven cuts. His fifth place-finish at Texas Open is his best. He also had a T-6 at Corales Puntacana in the Dominican Republic.

Jordan Spieth returned a 4-under 66 card to take the lead after the second round at 11-under 129. However, the PGA champion Phil Mickelson was headed home to California after he bogeyed two of his last three holes, missing the cut by one stroke.

Spieth is playing well again and this week at the Colonial as he looks set for another win. Lying second was Jason Kokrak, who had his second consecutive round of 65.

Sergio Garcia (69), the first-round co-leader with Spieth, was tied for third at 8-under with Sebastian Munoz and Patton Kizzire, who both shot 65.

