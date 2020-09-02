Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 2 (ANI): Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday announced that Lanka Premier League (LPL) will begin on November 14 this year. The franchise-based T20 league, organised by SLC, will conclude on December 6.

"The much-awaited Lanka Premier League, a franchised based T20 league organized by Sri Lanka Cricket will be officially launched in Sri Lanka early November this year. The tournament is scheduled to be played from November 14 to December 6," SLC said in a statement.

The board said it has signed up with the Innovative Production Group (IPG) to manage and conduct the tournament.

The 23-match League will be played at three international venues: Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium and Suriyawewa Mahinda Rajapakse International Cricket Stadium.

The five teams named after the cities of Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna will participate in the League. SLC said IPG was offered rights for licensing of franchises, broadcasting, production, and ground rights of the event.

"A local league is welcomed by both players and fans alike as it provides a platform for the players to hone their skills playing alongside top-notch cricketers in the world while providing an opportunity for the local fans to witness some quality cricket on display," the statement added. (ANI)

