Manchester City appears to be the favourite for signing Barcelona captain Lionel Messi. But here was another Messi who was seen right outside Manchester playing dhol and supporting the Babar Azam and the Pakistani team as they battled against England in Manchester during the third T20i in. The fans on social media went berserk after spotting a lookalike of Lionel Messi as arrived right outside the Old Trafford stadium. The lookalike of Messi was seen wearing a dhol around his neck and was seen supporting the six-time Ballon d'Or winner. PAK vs ENG Stat Highlights 3rd T20I: Haider Ali Scores Half-Century on Debut as Pakistan Beat England by Five Runs, Series Drawn 1–1.

No sooner the lookalike was spotted, the fans started posting tweets on social media. The man went viral on social media. The fans were not allowed to step inside the stadium owing to the COVID-19 restrictions. However, a few fans had gathered outside the stadium and this is where the man caught the attention of the netizens.

not only has leo messi already reached manchester, he is fittingly playing the dhol celebrating an athlete greater than him. #imad pic.twitter.com/X7r6OEpcmv — Ahmer Naqvi (@karachikhatmal) September 1, 2020

Am I the only one who thinks that this “DHOL WALA” resembles with Messi?? If you think the same than Rtweet. pic.twitter.com/2oLSJyduKB — Amna Khan🌐 (@amnakhani123) September 1, 2020

Not a very long time ago, the official account of Pakistan Super League had invited Messi to play in their league. However, the tweet was deleted later by the official account of PSL. The three-match series ended with 1-1 draw.

