New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): England batsman Liam Livingstone seems pretty thrilled on being named in the ODI squad for the next two matches against Ireland.

England top-order batsman Joe Denly was on Friday ruled out of the remaining two ODIs against Ireland due to back spasms. England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) named Lancashire's Liam Livingstone as the replacement.

Livingstone has represented England in two T20Is and would make his ODI debut if selected in one of the final two matches with Ireland.

Livingstone shared a picture of him holding a bat as he looked ready for the game after his name was announced in the squad. He captioned the post, "Let's go".

England won the opening game of the three-match series by six wickets at Rose Bowl on Thursday. The team will face Ireland in the second ODI on Saturday, August 1. (ANI)

