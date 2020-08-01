Eoin Morgan will be a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders camp for IPL 2020 as he was bought by the franchise for 5.25 crore (base price 1.5 cr) during the auctions held in December last year. The Englishman is one of the most decorated captains in international cricket but has clarified that the current KKR captain Dinesh Karthik will be making all the decisions for the team for the upcoming Indian Premier League season. IPL 2020 KKR Update: Kolkata Knight Riders Can’t Wait to See Dinesh Karthik’s Cover Drive (Watch Video).

Dinesh Karthik has been leading Kolkata Knight Riders since IPL 2018 and despite Morgan’s arrival, there will be no change in leadership duties at the franchise. KKR have been inconsistent under the 35-year-old’s leadership, the team managed to qualify for playoffs in IPL 2018, where they eventually finished third but missed out completely on the knockout stages in IPL 2019. IPL 2020 Squad Updates: AB de Villiers, Ben Stokes, Andre Russell, Lasith Malinga and List of Players Who Could Miss Upcoming Season or Part of it.

‘I met with Dinesh (Karthik) pre-Christmas and he’s a great guy and a fantastic cricketer. He is the leader at the club. The big thing for me was that he understood that I want to give and help. We have different leadership styles, but ultimately, Dinesh will be making all the decisions and I’ll be like a sounding board.’ Morgan told Harsha Bhogale on Cricbuzz.

Eoin Morgan has been successful as a limited over’s captain for his national side England. He has led them to a runner up finish at the ICC World T20 2016 while also captaining the team to the World Cup victory in 2019. Despite that KKR team management has kept faith in Dinesh Karthik and have decided to let the 35-year-old to continue as the captain of the team.

