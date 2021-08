Tokyo, Aug 1 (PTI) The following is the list of badminton star P V Sindhu's major wins in her glorious career:

Olympics:

*Silver medal in 2016

*Bronze medal in 2020

World Championships:

*Gold medal in 2019

*Silver medal in 2018

*Silver medal in 2017

*Bronze medal 2014

*Bronze medal in 2013

Asian Games:

* Silver medal in 2018

* Women's Team bronze in 2014

Commonwealth Games:

*Silver medal in 2018

*Mixed Team gold medal in 2018

*Bronze medal in 2014

Asian Championships:

*Bronze medal in 2014.

BWF World Tour Finals/BWF Super Series Finals

*Champion in 2018

*Runners-up in 2017.

India Open Super Series champion

*Champion in 2017

*Runners-up in 2018

China Open Super Series premier

*Champion in 2016.

Korea Open Super Series

*Champion in 2017. PTI

