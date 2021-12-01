London [UK], November 30 (ANI): Liverpool and Arsenal legend Ray Kennedy has died aged 70, the Merseyside club confirmed on Tuesday.

Kennedy suffered from Parkinson's disease in the latter stages of his career and for the rest of his life. A statement from Liverpool read: "The thoughts of everybody at Liverpool FC are with Ray's family and friends at this sad and difficult time."

Also Read | Salernitana vs Juventus, Serie A 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch Italian League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Kennedy turned professional at Arsenal, with whom he played for from 1968 until 1974 as a striker, winning the league and FA Cup double before being sold to Liverpool for a club-record fee (£180,000) at the time.

Kennedy made 393 appearances for the Reds between 1974 and 1981, scoring 72 goals. He won five First Division titles, three European Cups, the UEFA Cup, the League Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup during his hugely successful Anfield career.

Also Read | IPL 2022 Retention: Full List of Players Retained and Purse Remaining Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 15 Mega Auction.

Kennedy was initially fielded as a striker by Bob Paisley. However, a switch to the left side of midfield in November 1975 proved a masterstroke and he quickly became a crucial cog in Paisley's trophy-winning machine.

His second season with the club ended in First Division and UEFA Cup triumph and, over the next five campaigns, Kennedy would miss just five league matches as three more top-flight titles followed.

Further European glory was also earned, with Kennedy starting all three finals as Liverpool won the European Cup in 1977, 1978, and 1981. He had scored the decisive away goal as Paisley's team beat Bayern Munich in the semi-final of the 1981 tournament.

Kennedy left Anfield to join Swansea City in January 1982 but, having played enough games in the first half of that season to qualify, received another championship medal as the Reds won the First Division again.

He later played for Hartlepool United, but tragically Kennedy was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1984 and he suffered through ill health for the remainder of his life.

He did, however, hear the applause of the Highbury faithful once again when Arsenal played a Testimonial in his name, against Liverpool, on April 27, 1991. Kennedy also won 17 caps for England, scoring three goals. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)