Liverpool, Feb 23 (AP) Liverpool strikers Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino are big doubts for the English League Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said the two players had “no chance” of featuring against Leeds in the Premier League on Wednesday, with Jota nursing an ankle injury and Firmino out with a muscle problem.

Klopp hasn't ruled them out of the final at Wembley Stadium, but isn't sounding optimistic.

“It would be easy to say now, No,' but we will see,” Klopp said.

“They were not on the pitch for training so that's not a good sign. We have to see what we can do with the boys for the next few days and make a decision the next few days.” (AP)

