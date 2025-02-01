Mumbai, Feb 1 (PTI) India's 15-year-old Maaya Rajeshwaran upset Italy's world No. 265 Nicole Fossa Huergo on the first day of qualifying round of the Mumbai Open WTA 125 Series here on Saturday.

Maaya, who won 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 to progress to the final round of qualifying, is among the few players who have been chosen from across the world to train at the Rafael Nadal academy in Mallorca.

Also Read | Mohammed Shami Pays Tribute to Wriddhiman Saha As Wicketkeeper-Batter Retires from All Forms of Cricket, Says 'Your Legacy Will Continue To Inspire Generations' (See Post).

Tamil Nadu player Maaya's stint at the prestigious Rafael Nadal Academy began last month.

Maaya took control early in her contest and broke Huergo's service twice to claim the first set 6-3. Her strong forehand returns and effective service games kept the third seed on the defensive.

Also Read | Bayern Munich vs Holstein Kiel, Bundesliga 2024-25 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch German League Football Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in IST?.

Huergo showed resilience in the second set as she made adjustments to attack her Indian opponent's backhand and claim the second set 6-3 to level the tie.

Maaya, however, came back to clinch the third set as well as the game with a 6-0 scoreline. She will take on Jessica Failla in the next and final round of qualifying.

In other matches, Aleksandar Krunic of Russia, seeded seventh, demonstrated efficiency as she dispatched Japan's Naho Sato in straight sets 6-2, 6-3.

The second-seeded Serbian Petra Marcinko showcased her formidable form while overcoming Alicia Smith 6-1, 6-3.

Russia's Alevtina Ibragimova had to fight hard to secure her victory against Indonesia's Priska Nugroho. After dropping the first set 1-6, Ibragimova clawed her way back into the contest to win the next two sets 6-4, 6-4.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)