Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 15 (ANI): Legendary Indian tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi believes padel sports is growing rapidly and will generate a lot of excitement within the sports ecosystem over the next five years around the world.

After making a successful India debut in February this year, the World Padel League (WPL) organised its much-anticipated third season. The league, supported by the Indian Padel Federation, will be held between August 12 and August 16 at the Nesco Centre in Mumbai, promising fans world-class padel action.

"Padel sports is growing rapidly and will generate a lot of excitement within the sports ecosystem over the next five years. We would love to see Indian players participating in the World Paddle League in the future, and we are also trying to create an angle where the Indian team can play against each other," Mahesh Bhupathi told reporters.

On Day 3 of the WPL, there were dominant displays and nail-biting finishes. The Khan Tigers powered past Vernost Jaguars in a commanding 19-10 victory, while the defending champions SG Pipers Cheetahs held their nerve to edge out Vedanta Leopards in a thrilling 15-14 contest, sealing their spot in the semi-finals alongside Game Changers Lions and Hubtown Panorama Panthers on Friday.

The Tigers got off to a flying start in the women's doubles, with Alejandra Salazar and Veronica Virseda crushing Lucia Martinez and Giorgia Marchetti 6-0. The second set brought a clash of youth and experience, as Rama Valenzuela and Pol Hernandez of the Jaguars went toe-to-toe with seasoned Tigers pair Lucho Capra and Juan Bellauti.

In a tense tiebreak, the Tigers held their nerve to take the set 7-6. Capra later remarked that their on-court communication was key to adapting and finding the correct positioning under pressure. The final set saw Jose Rico and Bellauti face Miguel and Nuno Deus.

The sibling duo put up an intense fight, but the Tigers sealed a 6-4 win to secure a 19-10 overall triumph. This season saw its first CoC (Code of Conduct) breach - Level 1: Disobeying an Umpire's Instructions - with Lucho Capra and Juan Belluati entering 10 minutes late for their set. In case of a level 2 warning, 2 points will be deducted from their overall score. (ANI)

