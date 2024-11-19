Mumbai, Nov 19 (PTI) Harshit Mahimkar and Prisha Shah won the men's and women's singles as well as boys' and girls' U-17 singles titles respectively in the Maharashtra State Open Badminton Tournament, here Tuesday.

Mahimkar defeated fourth seeded Soham Pathak 21-12, 21-17 whereas in the boys' U-17 summit clash, he got the better of Tanay Mehendale with a 21-7, 21-13 win to seal two titles.

Prisha defeated Devanshi Shinde 21-18, 21-10 whereas she recorded a 21-16, 21-16 victory against Khushi Pahwa in the girls' U-17 final, played here at the Willingdon Sports Club.

Results (all finals):

Boys': U-11 singles: 2-Alfy Mekkadath bt 4-Arham Bhandari 21-11, 20-22, 21-18; U-13 singles: 2-Shlok Goyal bt 1-Ruhaan Bhatia 21-13, 21-16; U-15 singles: 1-Praful Patel bt 2-Kritya Patel 16-21, 21-15, 21-15; U-17 singles: 2-Harshit Mahimkar bt 1-Tanay Mehendale 21-7, 21-13; U-17 doubles: 1-Nidhish More/Tanay Mehendale bt Ishan Salvi/Sumit Made 21-15, 20-22, 21-8.

Girls': U-11 singles: 1-Priya Amburle bt 2-Samikshaa Misra 21-14, 16-21, 21-13; U-13 singles: 2-Anvisha Ghorpade bt Imaan Motorwala 14-21, 21-12, 21-13; U-15 singles: Khushi Pahwa bt 1-Arya Mestry 21-14, 18-21, 21-18; U-17 singles: 2-Prisha Shah bt Khushi Pahwa 21-16, 21-16; U-17 doubles: Ananya Rane/Jashvi Bhatt bt Arya Phalane/Enaya Golecha 21-9, 21-19.

Men's singles: Harshit Mahimkar bt 4-Soham Phatak 21-12, 21-7.

Men's doubles: 2-Nidhish More/Soham Phatak bt 1-Arjun Suresh/Siddhesh Raut 25-23, 14-21, 21-13.

Women's singles: Prisha Shah bt Devanshi Shinde 21-18, 21-10.

Women's doubles: 1-Samia Shah/Shivani Herlekar bt 2-Alka Karayil/Vedika Kulkarni 18-21, 21-18, 21-19.

